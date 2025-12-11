CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CTO stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $588.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.64.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

