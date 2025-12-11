Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) to Moderate Buy

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WPM. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$144.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.9%

TSE WPM opened at C$155.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 0.94. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$79.88 and a 52-week high of C$160.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$663.15 million for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 50.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

