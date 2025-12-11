AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABBV. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

ABBV stock opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.21. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $397.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

