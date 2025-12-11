State Street Corp Purchases 223,716 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

State Street Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,617,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,716 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $1,827,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 83.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

