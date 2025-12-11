Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Sands China Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Sands China has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $29.04.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

