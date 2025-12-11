Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Sands China Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Sands China has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $29.04.
About Sands China
