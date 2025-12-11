Grocery Stocks To Research – December 8th

BJ’s Wholesale Club, Maplebear, and Casey’s General Stores are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Grocery stocks” are shares of companies whose primary business is selling grocery items—typically supermarket chains, food wholesalers, and related consumer-packaged goods firms. Investors treat them as relatively defensive, high-volume, low-margin businesses with stable cash flows that are sensitive to commodity costs, wage pressures, inflation, and shifts in consumer habits (e.g., private labels and online grocery), which can limit growth but often provide resilience in downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

