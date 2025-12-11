Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 11,700 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,572,000 after buying an additional 364,319 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 226,602 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in CRH by 8.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,154,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 170,702 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $125.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.09. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.64.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

