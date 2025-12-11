Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) versus Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Head to Head Comparison

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dawson Geophysical and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weatherford International 0 3 8 1 2.83

Weatherford International has a consensus target price of $87.90, suggesting a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Weatherford International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Dawson Geophysical.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dawson Geophysical has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.9% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -5.15% -19.72% -8.81% Weatherford International 8.15% 28.28% 7.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Weatherford International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $74.15 million 0.76 -$4.12 million ($0.12) -15.17 Weatherford International $5.51 billion 1.06 $506.00 million $5.52 14.73

Weatherford International has higher revenue and earnings than Dawson Geophysical. Dawson Geophysical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weatherford International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Dawson Geophysical on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dawson Geophysical

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas, as well as potash mining industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas. Dawson Geophysical Company is a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and software, automation and flow measurement solutions. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high temperature and high pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open-hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, it provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubular-handling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.