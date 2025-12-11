Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Target Price at $860.71

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $883.4118.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $889.13 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $893.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $802.66 and its 200 day moving average is $747.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $1,352,509,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.