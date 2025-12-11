BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $46.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.4615.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,500.80. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $141,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,437.65. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,336. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,525,000 after buying an additional 4,095,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,234,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,466 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $28,989,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in BorgWarner by 233.6% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,111,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 778,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $46.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.94%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

