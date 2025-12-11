Head-To-Head Contrast: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) & Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Above Food Ingredients has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Above Food Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 17.00% 16.79% 11.62% Above Food Ingredients N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAB and Above Food Ingredients”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.55 million 1.79 $520,000.00 $0.07 12.50 Above Food Ingredients $273.06 million 0.30 -$39.49 million N/A N/A

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Above Food Ingredients.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Above Food Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.5% of Above Food Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BAB beats Above Food Ingredients on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Above Food Ingredients

Above Food Ingredients Inc., a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods. The Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients segment engages in the provisioning of discrete genetics, origination, purchasing, grading, processing, and sale of regeneratively grown grain; and origination, purchase, and sale of bespoke ingredients products. The Consumer Packaged Goods segment formulates, manufactures, sells, distributes, and markets proprietary consumer product formulations in owned brands; and focuses on manufacturing and distribution for private-labeled retail owned brands. Above Food Ingredients Inc. is based in Regina, Canada.

