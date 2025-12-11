Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $779.4091.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $798.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $726.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $790.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $658.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.