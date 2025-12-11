Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $1.54 Million in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 58.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 4.0%

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $680.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $382,532.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,086.66. This trade represents a 14.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 438,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,459. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,582. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.