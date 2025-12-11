Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $1.63 Million in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $2,006,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 671,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,694,392.08. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

