105,154 Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.46% of Douglas Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 490,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 379,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLOW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

PLOW stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 6.82%.Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 67.05%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

