162,235 Shares in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 162,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 32.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 4.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CON. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

NYSE CON opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 7.33%.The company had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.