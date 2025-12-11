Dan Paterson Sells 2,000 Shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $21,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 418,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,658.98. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $20,780.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $21,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $20,640.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Dan Paterson sold 3,299 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $32,132.26.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Dan Paterson sold 390 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $3,896.10.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $668.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million. Research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,864,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth approximately $10,372,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC grew its position in Verastem by 104.9% during the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC now owns 2,615,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,600 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Verastem by 62.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,404,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,644,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

