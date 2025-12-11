Coline McConville Acquires 1,000 Shares of EBOS Group (ASX:EBO) Stock

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) insider Coline McConville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$24.35 per share, for a total transaction of A$24,347.00.
EBOS Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.26.
EBOS Group Company Profile
