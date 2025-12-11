Coline McConville Acquires 1,000 Shares of EBOS Group (ASX:EBO) Stock

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) insider Coline McConville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$24.35 per share, for a total transaction of A$24,347.00.

EBOS Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.26.

Get EBOS Group alerts:

EBOS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

Receive News & Ratings for EBOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.