Insider Selling: Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Director Sells $32,039.28 in Stock

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,039.28. Following the sale, the director owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,411.67. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Datavault AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLT opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Datavault AI Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,394.07% and a negative return on equity of 100.90%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVLT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $3,218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVLT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

