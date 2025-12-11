Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 99,164 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 566.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,164 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 102.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRMB. Barclays reduced their target price on Primo Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Insider Transactions at Primo Brands

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 54,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $896,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 181,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,704.43. This trade represents a 42.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Hass bought 15,910 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $249,946.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,143.95. This trade represents a 32.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 203,469 shares of company stock worth $3,214,674. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.64. Primo Brands Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Primo Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

