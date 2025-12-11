Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) COO Buys $13,920.00 in Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) COO Yonathan Abraham Nuta bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $13,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gaia Trading Up 6.0%

GAIA stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $93.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 51,610 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 626,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 113.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 215,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAIA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gaia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Featured Stories

