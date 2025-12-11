Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) COO Buys $13,920.00 in Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) COO Yonathan Abraham Nuta bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $13,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gaia Trading Up 6.0%
GAIA stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $93.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAIA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gaia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
