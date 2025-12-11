Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,421,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,710,554,000 after acquiring an additional 155,344 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,457,274,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,390,000 after purchasing an additional 974,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,554,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,933,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,466,472,000 after purchasing an additional 308,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $554.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.29. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

