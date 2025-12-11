Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 204.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,586 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Evolus worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 988.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter worth $102,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Price Performance

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.87. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $17.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 759.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

