Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,700,064 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700,064 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 3,472.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 14.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.39. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $99.63.

LLYVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

