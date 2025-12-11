Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,587 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Vera Therapeutics worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.21. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,201.34. The trade was a 23.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price target on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

