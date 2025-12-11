Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,139,288 Shares of Tanger Inc. $SKT

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,139,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.80% of Tanger worth $62,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 346.3% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tanger by 3,451.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Tanger by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tanger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Tanger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tanger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Tanger Price Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 19.15%.The firm had revenue of $145.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 124.47%.

About Tanger

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.