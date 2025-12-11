OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $13.54 Million in Apple Inc. $AAPL

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,000. Apple makes up about 14.3% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $290,506,933,000 after buying an additional 15,141,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,506,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,638 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Apple by 573,627.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.51.

Apple Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AAPL opened at $278.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

