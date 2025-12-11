Invesco Ltd. Has $71.79 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.90% of OSI Systems worth $71,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.74, for a total value of $5,714,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 292,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,712,962.06. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total value of $424,725.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,943.40. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,916 shares of company stock worth $11,171,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSI Systems stock opened at $262.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.56 and its 200 day moving average is $238.64. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $292.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.03 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.63.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

