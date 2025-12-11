Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Cadence Bank $CADE

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 576.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,905 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Cadence Bank worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,090,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 209.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $517.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

