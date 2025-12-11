Jump Financial LLC Buys 47,853 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 196.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,779,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $2,091,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $22,253,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.60%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,980.66. This trade represents a 49.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,835.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,159.42. This trade represents a 7.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.59.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

