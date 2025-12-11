Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. $DNA

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 370,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Ginkgo Bioworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 139,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 188.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 439,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 287,221 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 479,154 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Steven P. Coen sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $84,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,545. This represents a 50.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $595.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 188.00% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

