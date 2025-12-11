GM Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.51.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $278.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

