Apple Inc. $AAPL is Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 69,043 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.2% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $117,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $834,000. Boxwood Ventures Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the second quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 39,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Phillip Securities lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.51.
Apple Stock Up 0.6%
Apple stock opened at $278.78 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
