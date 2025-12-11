Jump Financial LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 658.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,157 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $5,593,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 370,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 104,307 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of PK opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,428.57%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

