Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Sonic Automotive worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 992.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE SAH opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.41). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

