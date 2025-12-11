Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 887.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,419 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Rithm Capital worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth $96,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,528,000 after purchasing an additional 98,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,762,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,917,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,225,000 after purchasing an additional 333,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of RITM opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RITM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on RITM

Insider Activity at Rithm Capital

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $214,256.35. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.