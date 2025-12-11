NextDecade Corporation $NEXT Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 2,212.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,914 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.19% of NextDecade worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NextDecade by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 102.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 88.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 21,395.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 1,047.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen lowered shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,630,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 24,768,251 shares in the company, valued at $149,847,918.55. The trade was a 2.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,180,740 shares of company stock worth $44,605,847. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEXT opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. NextDecade Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

