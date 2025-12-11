Jump Financial LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Robert Half worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 540.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 927.7% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Robert Half from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Robert Half in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Robert Half Trading Up 2.3%

RHI opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 153.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $187,799.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,125.44. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

