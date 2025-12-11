Jump Financial LLC Acquires 131,740 Shares of STAAR Surgical Company $STAA

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 121.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,740 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.49% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 797,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.86 per share, for a total transaction of $22,217,959.96. Following the purchase, the insider owned 15,019,491 shares in the company, valued at $418,443,019.26. This trade represents a 5.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,061,615 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 5.5%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. STAAR Surgical Company has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $30.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $30.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

