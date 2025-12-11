Jump Financial LLC Takes $3.67 Million Position in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. $GRRR

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 184,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.92% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 155,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRRR. Zacks Research cut shares of Gorilla Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gorilla Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

GRRR opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of -0.27.

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorilla Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

