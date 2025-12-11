Jump Financial LLC Invests $4.07 Million in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Sezzle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sezzle by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sezzle by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 844,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sezzle by 483.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sezzle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,505. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,977.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,417.50. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 8.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 90.06% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

