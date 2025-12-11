Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395,904 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,697,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of STMicroelectronics worth $72,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $58,593,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $370,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,629 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

NYSE STM opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

