Jump Financial LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1,431.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 423.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $475.83 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.67.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

