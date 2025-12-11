Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,885 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,965 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Bancorp worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,712,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 466,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,628,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,908,000 after purchasing an additional 235,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $11,417,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,112,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 221,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 111,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,340. This trade represents a 105.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $81.65.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

