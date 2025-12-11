Jump Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,796 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 140,980 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 396.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.22. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

