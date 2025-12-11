Jump Financial LLC Sells 2,542,704 Shares of Workiva Inc. $WK

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,542,704 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Workiva worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,085,000 after acquiring an additional 142,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Workiva Stock Down 2.5%

WK stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.96 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.