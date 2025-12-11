Blue Bird (BLBD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2025 – Blue Bird had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Blue Bird had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Blue Bird had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Blue Bird had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Blue Bird had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Blue Bird had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/3/2025 – Blue Bird had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 7,984 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $402,313.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,493.93. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.