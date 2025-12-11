Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 3,759 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 796.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,098,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,108 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $197,019,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $187,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.00.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $392.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.51. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.