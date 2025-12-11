Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 10,187 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 58.8% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.7%

PSX stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $143.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,093 shares of company stock worth $11,933,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.