First Bancorp $FBNC Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of First Bancorp worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2,222.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,412.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

